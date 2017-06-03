Roman Roads
It’s finally done. A subway-style diagram of the major Roman roads, based on the Empire of ca. 125 AD.
Creating this required far more research than I had expected—there is not a single consistent source that was particularly good for this. Huge shoutout to: Stanford’s ORBIS model, The Pelagios Project, and the Antonine Itinerary (found a full PDF online but lost the url).
The lines are a combination of actual, named roads (like the Via Appia or Via Militaris) as well as roads that do not have a known historic name (in which case I creatively invented some names). Skip to the “Creative liberties taken” section for specifics.
How long would it actually take to travel this network? That depends a lot on what method of transport you are using, which depends on how much money you have. Another big factor is the season – each time of year poses its own challenges. In the summer, it would take you about two months to walk on foot from Rome to Byzantium. If you had a horse, it would only take you a month.
However, no sane Roman would use only roads where sea travel is available. Sailing was much cheaper and faster – a combination of horse and sailboat would get you from Rome to Byzantium in about 25 days, Rome to Carthage in 4-5 days. Check out ORBIS if you want to play around with a “Google Maps” for Ancient Rome. I decided not to include maritime routes on the map for simplicity’s sake.
Creative liberties taken
The biggest creative element was choosing which roads and cities to include, and which to exclude. There is no way I could include every Roman road, these are only the main ones. I tried to include cities with larger populations, or cities that were provincial capitals around the 2nd century.
Obviously to travel from Petra to Gaza you would take a more or less direct road, rather than going to Damascus and “transferring” to the Via Maris. The way we travel on roads is very different from rail, which is a slight flaw in the concept of the map. But I think it’s still aesthetically pleasing and informative.
Here’s a list of the roads that have authentic names and paths:
- Via Appia
- Via Augusta
- Via Aurelia
- Via Delapidata
- Via Domitia
- Via Egnatia
- Via Flaminia
- Via Flavia (I, II, III)
- Via Julia Augusta
- Via Lusitanorum
- Via Militaris
- Via Popilia
- Via Portumia
- Via Salaria
- Via Tiburtina
- Via Traiana
- Via Traiana Nova
Some roads have real names but were modified somewhat:
- The Via Latina I combined with the Via Popilia. In reality the Popilia ended at Capua, and the Latina went from Capua to Rome.
- Via Aquitania only referred to the road from Burdigala (Bordeaux) to Narbo (Narbonne).
- Via Asturica Burdigalam similarly only refers to the Astrurica-Burdigala section.
- “Via Claudia” is not a real name, but refers to a real continuous road built by Claudius.
- Via Hadriana was a real road in Egypt, but it refers to a slightly different section than the green route.
- The name “Via Maris” is considered to be a modern creation, referring to real ancient trade road whose real name has been lost to history.
- Via Valeria only referred to a section of the yellow Sicilian loop.
- The roads around Pisae, Luna and Genua had several names for different sections, including Via Aemilia Scauri. Sometimes “Via Aurelia” referred to the entire road from Rome to Arelate.
- Via Sucinaria is the Latin name for the Amber Road, a trade route from the Baltic region to Italy that carried amber as a valuable good. It probably was not used to refer to a single literal road.
- Via Gemina and Via Claudia Augusta are real names that referred to small parts of the routes marked on the map.
The other roads have relatively uncreative names that I invented, usually based on a place that they pass through. I have never formally studied Latin and I’ll admit that I am somewhat confused by the distinction between -a and -ensis endings, so there’s a chance I may have messed that up.
As questions come up I will update this section.
43 Comments on “Roman Roads”
Luciano Capasso6 June, 2017 at 11:48 am
I live in Tivoli (Tibur), the way from Rome to Tivoli has the name Tiburtina, right, but after Tivoli to Pescara the name change in Valeria (console Valerio), the correct name of this road is Tiburtina-Valeria (in modern era is the n. 5, SS 5 Tiburtina Valeria). After the railway station in Tivoli there is a marble signal with the name Via Valeria. Ciao, great work
Sasha6 June, 2017 at 1:37 pm
Thanks for the information! That area has many roads that I could not include, I had to simplify a little bit.
Casus Belli6 June, 2017 at 4:06 pm
So, you put Luguvalium, the present day Carlisle on the border between Scotland and England., at the northern top of the map of the island of Britain when in reality it should be about 2/3rds of the way up. As you know, the Romans never really conquered the island of Britain due to resistance in what is now Scotland.
Sasha6 June, 2017 at 10:26 pm
True — though tube maps are not big on cartographical precision to begin with, it’s the connections that are most important. That’s why Britain is allowed to be misshapen, among other things.
Jon Baker6 June, 2017 at 4:48 pm
One small issue. Jerusalem was not renamed Aelia Capitolina until 135, when the Bar Kochba revolt was put down. That was also when the region was renamed from Judaea to Palestine, after the long-dead coastal tribe (old Sea Peoples) of the Philistines.
Sasha6 June, 2017 at 10:24 pm
Ah, I knew there would be small things. I think it’s fair to say that this map is anachronistic in general, so it’s not a huge worry for me. Very interesting stuff!
John Muccigrosso6 June, 2017 at 4:54 pm
Regarding the names: typically the roads were named after the men who were responsible for getting them built. So the Via Flaminia was named after the censor C. Flaminius. The men’s last names (cognomina) are used adjectivally for themselves – in which case they are masculine in gender and end in -us – and for the roads – which are feminine and so end in -a.
The adjectival ending -ensis was often used to turn place names into adjectives. So the Via Cappadociensis would be the Road of Cappadocia.
Other names are related to where the roads ran or what they were like. So the Via Latina connected Rome to the rest of Latium.
Sasha6 June, 2017 at 10:27 pm
Thank you for the clarification — that is approximately what I had gathered based on my own research, but I wasn’t crystal clear. If anything I should have chosen to name more of my “fake roads” after people, but I think it’s okay as it is. I appreciate you taking the time to explain!
JB Piggin6 June, 2017 at 5:24 pm
Hi Sasha,
This is a brilliant piece of work!
I’ve tweeted about it, replying to the @onlmaps syndication: https://twitter.com/JBPiggin/status/872001537689649152
Watch my researchgate.net page for updates on the Roman main highways of Africa.
(follow the website link).
Keep being creative!
Sasha6 June, 2017 at 10:28 pm
Always great to hear from researchers in the field! Before making this map, I had assumed that the Roman roads were quite literally a dead issue. Little did I know that we aren’t actually so sure about the locations/names of many roads, as I would painfully find out for myself. Thanks for the support!
Sharon Meyer6 June, 2017 at 10:10 pm
Fabulous idea!
Please let me know how I can get a copy on which I can feast my eyes and mind!
Thank you for all your work!
Sasha6 June, 2017 at 10:30 pm
You’re very welcome! If you haven’t already, please follow the PayPal link at the top of the page, at which point I will receive your email and send you a high-resolution PDF. Then you can go to any Staples, Office Depot or the like, and just ask them to print the file at 18×24 inches on 24 lb. bond paper. Voila, you have a poster!
The Roads of the Roman Empire as a Subway Map ⋆ Lila Hafner6 June, 2017 at 10:26 pm
[…] it would take you about two months to walk on foot from Rome to Byzantium,” Trubetskoy writes in the project notes. “If you had a horse, it would only take you a month.” He notes […]
Rene7 June, 2017 at 1:10 am
Nice! Counterpart of OmnesViae.org
Antonio Sanchez7 June, 2017 at 1:56 am
I am not an expert on the topic, but should it be Ulpia Traina located more or less around Dacia better than Germania ?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ulpia_Traiana_Sarmizegetusa
Sasha7 June, 2017 at 7:59 am
There were multiple places with that name, I am referring to modern-day Xanten, “Colonia Ulpia Traiana”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xanten
Lorenzo Luisi7 June, 2017 at 2:38 am
Ottimo lavoro! Un semplice approfondimento può essere effettuato a partire dalla Tabula Peutingeriana, latino per “The Peutinger Map” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tabula_Peutingeriana)
Christian Koefoed-Nielsen7 June, 2017 at 2:42 am
Really great idea and execution! Well done!
Michael Everson7 June, 2017 at 8:21 am
Would you mind putting Ireland on the map? I know there were no Roman roads there, but you have no roads on Corsica and Cyprus either.
Sasha7 June, 2017 at 8:31 am
As much as I love Ireland, I must respectfully decline. Because while Corsica and Cyprus were part of the Empire, Ireland never was, and I have to keep the map as minimal as possible.
Mario7 June, 2017 at 1:52 pm
Hi Sasha, this is a magnificient job. I’m trying to find a special map to make an enormous poster for home and i finally found this. This is amazing and i definetely want it. Problem is that i don’t use paypal.
Any chance to send you the money via bank transfer? Please reply to my email
Sasha7 June, 2017 at 4:28 pm
Thank you Mario, I really appreciate the support. We can work it out. I’ll start going through emails as soon as I get off work.
Stephen7 June, 2017 at 11:39 pm
This is so thorough. Great idea. Great execution.
Sasha7 June, 2017 at 11:47 pm
Thanks!
Paolo8 June, 2017 at 12:23 am
Via Emilia starts from Milan (Mediolanum) today but maybe that happened after the date of your map http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus%3Atext%3A1999.04.0064%3Aentry%3Dvia-aemilia-geoVia
Aurelia goes all the way to the French border today. I don’t know if it keeps the same name in France.
ComSubVie8 June, 2017 at 12:34 am
Shouldn’t Carnuntum be placed south-west of Vindobona?
Otherwise great work!
Sasha8 June, 2017 at 12:38 am
Thanks! Vindobona is modern-day Vienna, while Carnuntum is closer to Bratislava.
Giuliano8 June, 2017 at 1:00 am
Hi, Sasha. I think the main highway in Sardinia was the Turris (actually Porto Torres) – Caralis. Turris Libissonis was a colony founded by Julius Caesar.
In many parts we use today the same way and it’s still the main highway.
Gojkov8 June, 2017 at 1:11 am
In my country, Serbia, Pay Pal do not exist.
Sasha8 June, 2017 at 1:15 am
Please use itch.io, they have credit card options: https://sashat.itch.io/roman-roads
dan8 June, 2017 at 2:37 am
This is really brilliant! I wonder what do the colours signify?
Randall Mathews8 June, 2017 at 2:45 am
Hi Sasha. Great work. I love the simplifying.
You would be very interested in Graham Robb’s book, ‘The Ancient Paths’, in which he details how the Celts already had straight long roads which were used against them by the Romans… Please let me know what you think.
Marion8 June, 2017 at 3:37 am
Fantastic work – I sent you a donation and look forward to seeing what it will look like on my wall 🙂 I was glad to see Luguvalium (Carlisle) made it on the map as the frozen furthest outpost of civilization as that is where I come from.
Sasha8 June, 2017 at 5:59 am
Thank you very much! I really appreciate your support, and I promise I’m sifting through those emails, I will get to yours soon!
margaret8 June, 2017 at 3:51 am
much admiration and appreciation of your hard work
Sasha8 June, 2017 at 5:58 am
Thanks!
Séamus Miller8 June, 2017 at 6:56 am
Considering you have included smaller Mediterranean islands such as Corsica, the omission of the island of Ireland is a disappointing inaccuracy.
Sasha8 June, 2017 at 7:29 am
At this point I do regret not putting it in. But at the time it was a sensible decision, considering how Ireland was never part of the Empire and was of little importance to the Romans, not to mention that topographical accuracy is not a priority with transit maps.
Chris8 June, 2017 at 7:23 am
Awesome work! One minor suggestion – please mark on the map itself which road names are invented. Otherwise someone will inevitably find a copy of this map divorced from this page and take it as a reference without knowing that some of the names are not historically accurate.
Sasha8 June, 2017 at 7:32 am
Very good point, it’s like that Wikipedia article that cited a source that used Wikipedia. I thought about putting the invented names in italics, or something like that. But I think it’s too late in the game for me to be making those changes.
Diego8 June, 2017 at 8:19 am
Fantastic job I’m very grateful! Also because I’m reading right now the book “The Silk Roads: A New History of the World” by Peter Frankopan, ad this map does complete the story with a visual impact!.
Moritz Moeller8 June, 2017 at 8:56 am
Is there a vector version of this? I want to print a poster for my brother who’s an archeologist. It’s the perfect birthday present I’ve been looking for!
Sasha8 June, 2017 at 9:00 am
There totally is! Simply follow this link and I’ll email you! https://www.paypal.me/SashaTrubetskoy/9